MAKSYM Talovierov could be the next departure out of Home Park after reports today linked the Plymouth Argyle defender with a move to Championship outfit, Stoke City.

Football Insider claim the Ukrainian centre-back is in advanced talks with the Potters, who are looking to bolster their defensive options for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old joined Argyle in the January transfer window from Austrian side LASK and went on to make 13 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, including in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

However, the defender couldn’t help the Pilgrims avoid relegation down to League One.

Meanwhile, Argyle are themselves been linked with a move for former Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Carrow Road upon the expiration of his contract.

The former Scotland Under-21 international, who joined the Canaries from Aberdeen in 2019, has enjoyed loan spells with a number of clubs in both England and Scotland, the most recent being Motherwell.