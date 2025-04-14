MIRON Muslic believes Plymouth Argyle’s spirited performance in their dramatic 2-1 comeback win over promotion-chasing Sheffield United is proof they still have what it takes to survive in the Sky Bet Championship.
Despite remaining at the foot of the table, the Pilgrims have cut the gap to safety to just four points, with four crucial matches left to play in their battle against relegation.
Having trailed to Jesurun Ram-Sakyi’s superb first half strike, it looked like Argyle were on course for yet another defeat, that was until striker Ryan Hardie made it nine goals in his last 11 games with a close-range effort on 81 minutes.
The goal seemed to ignite the home side, who then heaped further misery on the promotion-chasing Blades when substitute Muhamed Tijani fired home with just two minutes remaining.
Argyle’s winner seemed to rile the visitors, especially manager Chris Wilder and some of his players, who were seen engaging in some heated confrontations with a number of Argyle players in the tunnel post-game.
For Muslic, it was the perfect response from his side following their midweek horror show at Swansea City, where they lost 3-0.
Muslic said: "So many people are writing us out, and down, and don't give us any hope but it's always up to us. If we can continue to perform like today we have a chance.
“I’m completely aware about the rest of the programme, some heavyweights are coming, but okay, why not, it seems like against the heavyweight teams we are strong.
“This should give us the belief we can achieve the almost impossible. I told you guys I always believed so why not?”
Argyle are next in action on Good Friday when they make the long trek to face Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium (3pm)