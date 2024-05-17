Modbury Vixens Women’s Walking Football Club has officially launched. Committed to football, fun and friendship, the club is for women aged 40 and above.
Walking football is a modified version of regular football, providing a low-impact sporting experience. Players always maintain a walking pace so it’s an accessible way to stay active.
The game offers a myriad of physical, mental, and social benefits. It is a fun way to stay active without stressing the joints. It boosts heart health, balance, and teamwork skills. Beyond the field, it creates a friendly community, providing a chance to make new friends.
Modbury Vixens Women’s Walking Football Club train every Tuesday evening from 18:00 to 19:00 at the Modbury Association of Recreation & Sport. The club are also playing in friendly matches and tournaments this season.
Players of all abilities are welcome and there is no upper age limit, plus no prior footballing experience is required. The club is committed to being an inclusive environment where players can enjoy the game and build lasting connections.
Club Chairperson Bev Davey said: “We’re not just a team, we’re a community of like-minded women who share a passion for football and enjoy having a great time. Whether you're a seasoned player or stepping onto the pitch for the first time, the Modbury Vixens is the place for you. It’s an exciting time to get involved as the club sets out on its journey.”
To stay updated on the latest club news, upcoming events, and all things walking football, follow the club on Facebook.