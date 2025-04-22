EAST Allington United and Totnes & Dartington were both involved in high-scoring home fixtures over the weekend in the South Devon Football League.
The Pirates overcame Paignton Saints 3-2 at Poole Lane with goals from Finley Bullen (2) and Ben Tapper whilst T&D shared the spoils in a four-goal game versus Buckfastleigh Rangers at Foxhole.
Respectively, they now sit seventh and eighth in the Premier Division with a few games left each.
Talking of goals and a rock-bottom finish in Division One for Ivybridge Town 2nds may be imminent but that didn’t stop them scoring four against Watcombe Wanderers on Saturday. The only drawback was that Watcombe also struck four times.
Harbertonford FC moved up to eighth in Division Two, for the time being, after putting Upton Athletic to the sword. Samuel Fenegan, David Hatch and Archie McWhinnie chipped in with singles alongside a Sebastian Looker brace in a 5-1 win at home for the Fords.
This wasn’t the most emphatic win of the weekend at that level though, second-placed Mount Gould scoring seven times in the second half to reach double figures and further compound the misery for Bucky Rangers 2nds.
Only two games were played in Division Three and both went the way of South Devon teams with one clash having a particular impact on the title race at the summit.
Ashburton headed to Drake knowing that a win would see the pair would swap places and that is exactly what happened. Alan Savage came off of the bench for the former to move them top and not only are they a point clear of Drake but they also have three games in hand.
Meanwhile, Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds beat Liverton United 2nds 5-1 and there was no game for either Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds or Totnes & Dartington 2nds.