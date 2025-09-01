PLYMOUTH Argyle’s early season struggles continued at the weekend as they were handed a 4-0 drubbing by unbeaten Sky Bet League One leaders Cardiff City.
Having picked up their first league win of the season seven days earlier – then pushed Championship outfit Swansea City all the way in the Carabao Cup, only to be beaten on penalties – head coach Tom Cleverley was hopeful it was the start of an upturn in fortunes for the Pilgrims.
Sadly, Argyle’s latest visit to the Welsh capital ended in much the same vein as last season when, on that occasion, they were hammered 5-0 by the Bluebirds.
Midfielder Ryan Wintle fired the home side in front with a 25-yard rocket, before the home side doubled their advantage a minute before the break through Chris Willock’s deflected effort.
Things worsened for Cleverley and his side in the second half when Rubin Colwill netted their third with another deflected effort.
Substitute Isaak Davies rounded things off in the final minute to leave Argyle reflecting on a fifth loss in six league starts.
Cleverley said post-match: “It feels a sense of ‘two steps forward, three back right now’.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed. We have got more than one issue at the minute. Clearly I think there is a gulf in quality between the two sides today, so how do we bridge that gap?
“That is by doing the basics well – tackling, running, communicating, details, set-pieces. That’s how we could bridge that gap today and we didn’t. They did that side of the game better than us as well, hence a convincing win for Cardiff.
“I think they had one player who wasn’t contracted to Cardiff last season – that was the goalkeeper (Nathan Trott), whereas we have seven in our line-up. We have lads who this is the first time they have seen this level of football.
“We are on a different stage of our journey to what the opposition are so how do we bridge that gap? That’s be better at the basics of football today.”
Argyle’s latest defeat leaves them in 21st spot, the last of the relegation spots, with Wycombe Wanderers, Port Vale and Peterborough United all below them.
Cleverley added: “There’s a fragile mentality, for sure. We need to try and keep a lid on that. We’re a team that you can see is low on confidence. We’re a team maybe full of a lot of young players trying to prove themselves at this level, so there’s a few insecurities around that as well.
“It’s difficult to come back from setbacks at the minute because of that mentality. We have got to try to help the players with that – and try to help the environment. That starts by sticking together.
“We need to push on now and take two steps forward next week. Then, after we do that, we need to remember this feeling. We don’t get too complacent. We don’t come off our work – and come off the basics – because going three steps back hurts.”
Argyle are next in League One action on Saturday when they tackle Stockport County at Home Park (3pm).
Meanwhile, Argyle Women produced a dominant display to thrash visiting Billericay Town 9-0 on Sunday.
Layla Proctor led the way with four goals, whilst also on target were Charlotte Whitmore (2), Phoebie Poole (2) and Ellie Noble.
