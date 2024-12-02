TOTNES & Dartington and East Allington United both conceded four goals in the South Devon Football League Premier on Saturday, November 30.
T&D lost 4-1 away at Ilsington Villa with Liam Houlahan scoring their solitary goal whilst Finley Bullen and Max Hammett were on target in East Allington’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Kingsteignton Athletic.
Also in the top flight, Buckfastleigh Rangers had four different scorers at Duckspond, moving ahead of Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI thanks to a win over Elburton Villa.
Division One outfit Ivybridge Town haven’t taken to the field since November 9, when they lost on penalties to Exmouth Spartans in the MJ Evans Accountants Devon Senior Cup. In the meantime, they earned a Herald Cup walkover from Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI, had a game postponed due to Storm Bert and also had a bye-week.
Bucky Rangers 2nd XI were on the receiving end of a 9-1 thumping away at Liverton United in Division Two and East Allington United 2nd XI were also beaten, but by much finer margins.
Aidan Corcoran scored twice for them with Jake Blamey also striking but it ended 4-3 to the visitors at Poole Lane, Barton Athletic, who had a brace of their own from Zach Norton.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI are in a very strong position in third in SDFL Division Three, securing a seventh win of the season in their latest outing.
Russell Cooper, Martin Luker, Alexander McKerrell, Max Prestwood and Daniel Trezise all found the back of the net for Stoke in an impressive 5-1 win at home over Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI.
Whilst Drake FC hammered Brixham Town 11-0, league leaders Ashburton weren’t in action and so SG&TP closed the gap on them to four points- Drake are three ahead in second but have played two more games thus far.
There was yet another nine-goal thriller across the SDFL, this time involving Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI, although winning the second half wasn’t enough for to them to gain anything from the game as a whole. They were defeated 5-4 at home by Liverton United 2nd XI, rounding their November record out at two wins and two defeats in all competitions.
Lastly, to Division Four, where Kingsbridge & Kellaton United shared the spoils with Broadhempston in a 2-2 draw, a first draw of the campaign for the pair of them.
Broadhempston sit seventh with a record of 3-1-7 and Kingsbridge & Kellaton are three points behind, having played two less games.
Looking ahead to the upcoming round of fixtures now and there is a return for cup action up and down the league.
In the Herald Cup, Beesands Rovers 1st XI will visit Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI at The Rec with Harbertonford and Buckfastleigh Rangers 1st XI also on their travels, whereas East Allington United 1st XI will welcome Kingskerswell of Division Four, to Poole Lane. Also, Ivybridge 2nd XI return to action, Buckfastleigh 2nd XI and East Allington 2nd XI go toe-to-toe in a Division Two league game plus T&D 2nd XI play at Foxhole in the Fred Hewings Cup.