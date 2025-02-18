WALTER C Parson SW Peninsula East action was completely disrupted over the weekend with one League Cup clash the only game to survive the weather on Saturday, February 15.
In this solitary outing, Torridgeside AFC lost 3-2 at Penlee Park, the home of Penzance. Goals from Kyle Paine and George Shapland weren’t enough for the visitors as the Cornish side prevailed courtesy of Charles Young’s single and Jacob Trudgeon’s double.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police had a colossal challenge on their hands with league leaders Sidmouth Town scheduled to visit Broadley Lane, but the game will have to be rearranged for another day.
Elsewhere, Newton Abbot Spurs were scheduled to host Middlezoy Rovers at The Rec, Honiton Town and Bovey Tracey AFC should have gone toe-to-toe in East Devon and Teignmouth AFC were heading to Bishops Lydeard but all of these games were unfortunately rained off.
Looking ahead now and with fingers and toes crossed for a dry weekend, third-placed Stoke will visit 14th-placed Middlezoy Rovers at The Ethan Berry Pavilion as they look to close the gap further on Cullompton Rangers.
Okehampton Argyle have the chance to grab a first victory of 2025 as they visit rock-bottom Axminster Town. The Tigers have a record of 3-1-16 with a goal difference of -53 and Argyle won the reverse fixture 4-1 in November thanks to goals from Luke Mortimore (2), Josh Robins and Jake Rowe.
Newton Spurs have a week off before heading to Mill Marsh Park to take on local rivals Bovey Tracey on March 1. Talking of Bovey and before they can cross paths with Marc Revell’s men they must first host Crediton United.
Bridport FC vs Bishops Lydeard, Elburton Villa vs Sidmouth Town, Teignmouth vs Torrington AFC and Torridgeside vs Honiton Town are the other SWPL East games this weekend.
Moving over to the South Devon Football League now and 19 of the 26 scheduled fixtures had to be postponed.
Not a single game went ahead in the Premier Division whilst, in Division One, the only game to survive was in Plymouth at Millenium pitches. Windmill moved into second place in the league with a 6-nil demolition of fifth-placed Paignton Villa.
In Division Two, Paignton Saints 2nds put a dent in the promotion hopes of Babbacombe Corries with a 4–3 victory at Coach Road (pictured). This moves Saints into mid-table and six points behind Corries with a game in hand.
There was a goal fest in Harbertonford who scored four times thanks to Jordan Ewing who scored twice with Alan Hamlet and Luke Forward adding singles. Unfortunately for the Fords, East Allington Utd 2nds used their squad strength and scored eight times to keep the Pirates in contention, Dan Bastin and Finlay Bullen hit five between them with Joe Kirby, Sam Quick and James Sheppard contributing to an end-to-end game played on a treacle like pitch.
The result puts East Allington into fifth place in a division where the top seven are in the mix.
In the only other Division Two game to get played, home team Mount Gould cruised to a 6–1 win over fellow contenders Paignton Villa 2nds.
Division Three was completely wiped out and in Division Four, Paignton Villa 3rds and Teign Village both won at home, beating Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 2-0 and Broadhempston United 5-0 respectively.