One of only two Division Three outings saw Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI win 3-2 at Liverton United, Jordan Baxter (2) and Bradley Spriggs with the T&D goals. In another high-scoring affair, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI beat Drake FC 4-3 on their travels in the Ronald Cup- they had four different scorers and there were four red cards dished out in the game as well.