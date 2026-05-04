PLYMOUTH Argyle fell agonisingly short of the League One play-offs on the final day of the season, but head coach Tom Cleverley insisted pride outweighed disappointment after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Northampton Town.
Needing victory and favours elsewhere, Argyle recovered from a disastrous start in which already-relegated Northampton raced into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes.
Lorent Tolaj’s heavily deflected strike sparked hope before the break, before Malachi Boateng’s equaliser restored parity. After the hosts were reduced to ten men following Conor McCarthy’s red card, substitute Brendan Wiredu completed the turnaround.
It proved not enough. Late winners for Stevenage and Luton Town secured the final two play-off places, leaving Argyle eighth – just outside the top six.
Yet Cleverley struck a defiant tone, drawing parallels between the match and his side’s season. “It mirrors our year,” he said. “A poor start, then resilience, togetherness and calmness to fight back. The players can go to bed knowing they did their job.”
Argyle’s campaign has been one of extremes. Bottom in November after a turbulent rebuild that saw 16 new arrivals, they surged into contention with a remarkable run, losing just twice in their final 16 games and collecting 47 points from 23 matches in 2026.
Cleverley believes that surge has laid the groundwork for a stronger push next season. “We’ve set solid foundations,” he said. “Consistency is key now. We need to keep as much of this group together as possible.”
Top scorer Tolaj, who netted 22 goals in all competitions, is expected to attract interest over the summer, but Cleverley says no formal approaches have been made. “He’s a very good player, but there’s been no contact so far,” he added.
Meanwhile, Cleverley has confirmed that the club have already offered contract terms to both Joe Ralls and club captain Joe Edwards following the end of the season.
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