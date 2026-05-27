PLYMOUTH Argyle have been handed a huge boost ahead of next season after captain Joe Edwards signed a new one-year contract to remain at Home Park.
The popular skipper will now enter an eighth season with the Pilgrims after putting pen to paper on a fresh deal.
The 35-year-old fans’ favourite made 41 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign and continues to play a key role both on and off the pitch despite his vast experience.
Since arriving at Argyle in 2019 from Walsall, the defender has made 282 appearances, scored 24 goals and played a major part in some of the club’s biggest recent moments, including promotion-winning campaigns and dramatic final-day survival battles.
His goals against Port Vale in 2023 and Hull City in 2024 helped secure the League One title and Championship survival respectively, further cementing his legendary status among the Green Army.
Head coach Tom Cleverley described keeping Edwards at the club as one of his top priorities this summer.
“He is our captain, a leader and an exceptional influence both on and off the pitch,” said Cleverley. “He’s still fitter than ever and remained an important part of the squad throughout last season.”
Director of Football Derek Adams also praised the veteran’s impact and connection with supporters.
“Coming into an eighth season with a football club is no mean feat,” Adams said. “It shows both his longevity and his affinity for Argyle.”
Meanwhile, Argyle are still waiting to hear back from goalkeeper Conor Hazard and experienced midfielder Joe Ralls after offering both players new contracts.
Northern Ireland international Hazard has recently been linked with a move to Wycombe Wanderers, creating uncertainty over his future at Home Park heading into the new season.
The Pilgrims remain hopeful both Hazard and Ralls will commit their futures to the club as preparations continue for the upcoming campaign.
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