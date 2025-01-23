PLYMOUTH Argyle have today confirmed a switch of dates for their Sky Bet Championship clash at Luton Town.
The Pilgrims were due to travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, February 8, but that has now been moved with Miron Muslic’s side set to play host to Premier League giants Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round that weekend.
Argyle will now face Luton Town on Wednesday, February 19 with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, the club’s next Fans’ Forum will take place on Thursday, February 20 at Home Park Stadium.
The event will begin at 7pm in Club Argyle with tickets free of charge and available on a first come, first served basis. A capacity of 200 people will be in place.
The panel for this Fans’ Forum will consist of Chairman Simon Hallett and Chief Executive Andrew Parkinson.
Details on how to get tickets will be confirmed next week.