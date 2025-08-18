Stoke Fleming Bowls Club visited Torbay CC B last Saturday in their final league game of the season, needing to win or draw to finish runners up in Division 1 of the Mid Devon League.
After a shaky start from Stoke the home team took an overall lead but Stoke gradually settled down. Andy Pound’s rink turned the tables with Stoke finishing up comfortable winners, by a margin of nine shots.
Paul Lobb’s four struggled to get into the game and were beaten by twelve shots.
Simon Bennett's four ended up with a one shot victory, leaving Mike Hyne, who still had three ends to play, getting a win and two shots for an overall draw.
Mike faced being two or more shots down and having to get the shot to win the match.
He then bowled the perfect wood and trailed the jack cleanly to get the win and secure promotion for Stoke.
Final Score, Torbay CC 2 PTS, Stoke 12 PTS.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.