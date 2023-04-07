On 7th May the Club will be holding another of its Open Days where anyone who would like to try the game are invited to come and give it a go. Any time after 10:30am. You would be made most welcome. The only requisite is a pair of flat shoes - bowls and instruction will be given. It is a great game for the whole family so why not come along? Age is not a barrier as In the Plymouth area there are bowlers from the age of eight to the oldest who is still bowling at one hundred. There is a small car park at the club (address above).