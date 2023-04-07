Also thanked was the Centenary Committee chaired by Dolly Tyler for organising the Opening Day. A final vote of thanks went to Sheila Hancox for producing the Centenary Handbook and Councillor Roger Croad for agreeing to officially open the new season.
At this point the 40 club members plus about 20 ex-members and guests were invited to take advantage of the buffet, which was catered by Wrangaton Golf Club and paid for from the bowls club funds.
After the buffet everyone was given a glass of bubbly to toast the new club flag, which was then raised.
Roger was asked to say a few words and then bowl the first wood of the season and to declare the green open.
With the weather always likely to put a dampener on the proceedings (the previous day was horrendously stormy) it was relief to all that the gods saw fit to give them a mostly dry, although with the wind, a definitely chilly afternoon.
To give the members a chance to play their first bowls of the season, a spider was organised where everyone stands with one foot in the surrounding ditch and, at the sound of the whistle, they all bowl one wood to the jack positioned in the centre of the green with the nearest winning the prize of a bottle of prosecco. Forty woods arriving at the centre of the green at the same time is quite chaotic and completely unpredictable.
The winner of the spider was Pat Friendship from the ladies section This was followed by six ends of normal bowls to let all the members get a feel for the green. (In other years this would have been a men versus ladies game but with the cold weather it was felt six ends would be more than enough!) Overall, a great start to the Centenary year.
A raffle was organised and run by Diane Bufton which raised a magnificent total of £162 for the club’s funds.
To help celebrate the centenary there will be visits throughout the summer by teams from the Devon Patrons, the P&D and the Devon Presidents.
On 7th May the Club will be holding another of its Open Days where anyone who would like to try the game are invited to come and give it a go. Any time after 10:30am. You would be made most welcome. The only requisite is a pair of flat shoes - bowls and instruction will be given. It is a great game for the whole family so why not come along? Age is not a barrier as In the Plymouth area there are bowlers from the age of eight to the oldest who is still bowling at one hundred. There is a small car park at the club (address above).