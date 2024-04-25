In pursuing offshore wind, it would be a mistake to neglect onshore wind that can be sited close to where power is needed, like industrial estates. And community-owned energy can reduce bills for households. Ripple Energy is about to build the UK’s largest community-owned windfarm allowing ordinary people to own a share of a wind turbine. Ripple Energy manages the cooperative which has 16,000 members signed up to its third windfarm and 10,000 members jointly own its solar park in Torridge, Devon, currently under construction.