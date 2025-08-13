As summer is now in full swing, the schools have broken up and couples, families and friends are flocking to our two counties and islands to enjoy the beautiful coast, countryside, towns and villages we are lucky to have on our doorstep.
For most, this is a time for joy and relaxation – a break from the daily routine and a chance to spend time with loved ones. But for too many, an escape to the coast or country is not a reprieve from a life of fear. For people experiencing domestic abuse, it can be a dangerous and frightening time, and if a holiday brings increased alcohol or drug use, the risks rise significantly.
Last weekend, I joined Sgt Dan Lewis and the neighbourhood policing team in Looe on visits to local holiday parks. These popular destinations are packed in summer, with adults and children enjoying the entertainment, but police also receive reports of domestic abuse linked to holiday accommodation – an issue we must address.
We were joined by Inspector Kelly Woodfine-Beard, lead for Moonstone – Devon & Cornwall Police’s dedicated domestic abuse safeguarding and investigation team – and alcohol licensing officer Nicola Henderson. The team spoke to managers and staff about spotting the signs of domestic abuse, how to report it, and how to keep people safe, including the Ask for Angela scheme used in many hospitality venues.
Staff also learned how to recognise signs of drug use in clubhouses, including the use of cocaine wipes in toilets, and watched a demonstration by drug dog PD Jasper, his handler PC John Warren, and neighbourhood beat manager PC Ben Woodhead. Jasper even made young friends on the dancefloor.
It was a great example of police having a visible presence, engaging with the public, and delivering a serious message. Contact with businesses, residents and visitors is key to building confidence in policing, and I’m always pleased to see it in action.
Domestic abuse and violence against women and girls (VAWG) are issues I have long focused on, but they remain difficult to tackle. That’s why I recently held my first VAWG Disruptive Ideas workshop, aimed at finding radical ways to end this scourge.
More than 50 experts in combating VAWG came together, using their professional experience to develop innovative ideas while networking and building connections. The atmosphere was electric, with difficult conversations, challenging views and, importantly, a set of core ideas for my office to take forward.
I’m hugely grateful to everyone who gave their time to this vital work and look forward to sharing updates on both the development of these ideas and future workshops in the months ahead.
VAWG affects a staggering number of people from all walks of life – mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and colleagues; emergency services workers, teachers, carers, high-income executives, low-wage employees and homemakers.
And it’s not just professionals who hold the solutions. Everyone – especially men and boys – has a role in keeping those we love safe. If you have a radical idea to disrupt VAWG, I want to hear it. No matter how bold or controversial, if it’s within the law or could lead to a law change, share it using this link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/78WTTB3) by August 30.
Please help me disrupt VAWG for good.
