I had the pleasure of meeting Kes when she was brought over and discussed a range of surgical options for the dislocated hip with her owners. I recommended that the best chance of giving her a full return to exercise would be a ‘toggle’ procedure. This involves using a strong nylon loop drilled through the top of the femur (thigh bone) and into the hip socket, secured with metal toggles and tied tightly to hold the hip joint together while it heals. Once the soft tissues around the joint (that tear when it dislocates) repair themselves, the joint is usually as strong as it was before the injury, and most return to full function. Kes’ owners looked after her brilliantly during her recovery – keeping a 5 year old border collie quiet and rested is no easy task – and she made a full recovery. They live ‘up country’ but are regular visitors to the area and a couple of weeks ago popped into Kingsbridge with Kes to update us on her fantastic progress. It was lovely to see she has made a full recovery and we hope she learns to slow down a little when on the coast path in the future!