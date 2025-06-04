Tucked into some of Devon’s most picturesque villages, Landscove, Broadhempston, and Sparkwell Primary Schools offer more than just a great education—they offer a place where children feel seen, supported, and inspired.
As part of The Link Academy Trust, each school shares a belief in nurturing the whole child. With small classes, dedicated staff, and strong community links, children enjoy a personal and enriching start to their learning journey. Outdoor learning, creative projects, and hands-on experiences are part of everyday life—helping children grow in confidence as well as knowledge.
Landscove C of E Primary School
Landscove, Ashburton www.landscove.thelink.academy
Landscove C of E Primary offers a caring and a vibrant learning environment rooted in the school’s vision and values. Its rural location creates space for exploration, while strong links with the local church and wider community give children a sense of belonging. The curriculum blends high expectations with creativity alongside global partner links, helping children thrive academically and personally.
“Our daughter has absolutely flourished at Landscove—she’s grown in confidence and comes home full of stories about what she’s learned. It’s such a special place.”
Broadhempston Village Primary School
Broadhempston, Totnes www.broadhempston-primary.devon.sch.uk
Broadhempston is known for its imagination and energy. Whether it is through performance, problem-solving or project-based learning, pupils are encouraged to think independently and express themselves. With a strong focus on pupil voice and wellbeing, this small school fosters big confidence and a real sense of community spirit.
“We chose Broadhempston because it instantly felt like home. Our son isn’t just a name on a register—he’s known, listened to, and celebrated for who he is.”
Sparkwell All Saints Primary School
Sparkwell, Plymouth www.sparkwell.thelink.academy
Sparkwell makes the most of its unique woodland setting to deliver an education that is deeply connected to the natural world. Weekly forest school sessions and outdoor learning across the curriculum support resilience, teamwork and joy in discovery. It is a place where learning feels adventurous and every child is encouraged to grow at their own pace.
“Our child absolutely loves Sparkwell. The forest school is a real highlight—but more than that, it is the sense of care and encouragement that makes it such a wonderful environment.”
Looking for a school where your child will be known by name, encouraged to be curious, and supported to succeed? We would love to welcome you. To find out more about the Link Academy Trust and our family of schools, please visit www.thelink.academy/web
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.