It’s sink or swim time. Either we carry on as before and probably be bankrupt by Christmas, or look to work in co-operative and constructive partnerships. We need an urgent review of all the services we provide. Looking to see where others are delivering or could deliver the same, in many cases with better outcomes and at a fraction of the cost. Too often we have been happy to outsource to private contractors driven by profit, rather than work with those who share our public service ethos.