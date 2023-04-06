Peat is still dug across the UK. In the Somerset levels, this week, I witnessed one peat producer located next to the much loved nature reserves of RSPB Ham Wall and Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Avalon Marshes, removing four articulated lorries of peat a day, to be sold into the compost and horticultural trade. Large quantities are also imported from Eastern Europe. The Government’s own body, Natural England states, “The destruction and degradation of natural habitats has resulted in the direct loss of carbon stored within them.