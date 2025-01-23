I would certainly like us to be doing more for our dwarf seagrass meadows and taking advantage of the rafts of naturally floating plants to effectively ‘reseed’ those estuaries where we think it probably was historically. However, we do have a bit of an ethical dilemma here – should we be reseeding these estuaries when we don’t have actual confirmed records of the dwarf seagrass ever being there? It would be the same if we wanted to restore the estuary bed reefs of native oysters, although here we do find a few individual native oyster individuals, all be they intertidal because that’s where they’re easier to see! We genuinely believe that one of the reasons why we have such poor records of either native oysters or any type of seagrass meadow, is that they were once so common within our shores that they were totally overlooked and under recorded. Those records that do exist tend to be reports of some apparently more notable species being found on seagrass for example. Such are the tremendous ecosystem services of seagrass meadows and native oysters that they might now be justifiable in their own right but if anyone reading this has any memories of seagrasses or native oysters in any number within our local estuaries (with the exception of Salcombe-Kingsbridge for the seagrasses), please let us know!