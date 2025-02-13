We have been visiting Grenada regularly for more than 25 years, and over that time we have been able to visit many of the principal private gardens, some several times. Most are contributors to the Grenada stand that wins so many gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. We have also witnessed the garden at the hotel change from one still betraying its marshy heritage, with fireflies around poorly kept shrubs, to one immaculately kept and horticulturally beautiful, worthy of a visit in its own right. Then on this trip a taxi driver said to us, “The area where your hotel is, is called L’Anse Aux Epines, Prickly Bay, named after the plants that used to grow there”, which we knew very well. Then he added, “of course they don’t exist anymore”, which made me just wonder where our creation of gardens has taken us environmentally. The gardens in Grenada have been created very much along British lines and contain many plant collections. Armed with my “Picture This” App, I decided I’d check just how many of the tropical plants were actually native to the Caribbean.