This year our most exciting moments in Grenada involved a reptile. On our holiday two years ago, for the first time, I had a single sighting of a turtle swimming out of the bay close to the surface. This year whether walking along the beach or just sitting studying the sea over lunch or breakfast, it was normal to glimpse the head of a green turtle popping out of the water, sometimes two (a step up on our trip to Costa Rica last year, where we saw a green turtle nest that had hatched out overnight). We were told that earlier in the year, whilst the hotel was closed for the summer/rainy season, they had several nests hatch out on the beach. When the hotel reopened in October further nests continued to hatch and unfortunately some of the hatchlings were confused by the lights and headed into the hotel grounds away from the sea, so staff and guests hastily turned them back to the sea and set them on the correct course. Sadly, a few babies, their satnav permanently confused, determinedly executed an immediate about turn and again headed inland to meet their fate.