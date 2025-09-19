All politics is local. Who empties your bins, cuts the grass verges, approves that new extension two doors over or takes care of the most vulnerable groups in our communities might not be the first thing you think of when you spring out of bed, but it matters. From speaking to hundreds of residents on the doorstep, I know how important local identities are to the people of South West Devon. Local residents take great pride in their village or town, and rightly so.