It’s quite early, around 7.30am on a slightly damp winter’s day, and as I walk up to the trailer where Foxy and Hughie are sleeping I hear some very gentle snoring noises. Once I’ve opened the bin containing their food the noises get louder, then out pop these characterful Tamworth-Mangalitza cross pigs from their sleeping quarters. They can go from slightly sleepy to total concentration in nano seconds when food is on offer. The dried supplementary food, which they have every morning, is carefully measured out and divided between the two. They happily munch away for many minutes enjoying individual pellets and savouring the flavours. The robin also makes an appearance, always the first bird to follow the pigs (the non-human gardeners) as they provide free food snacks throughout the day. The thrush also starts to sing in the willow tree above us, welcoming the daylight and the clocking-on time for these working pigs.