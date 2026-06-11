Things have also changed in the estuary bird world since the book was written. In the book, there is no mention of Cetti’s Warblers at Charleton Marsh but a pair or two of these noisy but secretive brown warblers now have territories there. Shelduck were recorded as no longer nesting but in the last two years they have been bringing their ducklings pit-pat-paddling again down to the creeks from their nest sites in old rabbit holes. Chris Klee had reported for the book the sad news that Egrets seemed to be no longer nesting at the heronry. This year he was over-joyed to find they are back there at their nests and Rosemary Speed has seen an Egret much closer to Kingsbridge, showing every sign of nesting behaviour. Here is a photo that Bruce Church took of the nesting Egrets a few years ago.