It was during the ’80s that going cruising really took off for Tony and through the ‘90s began a love affair with the Arctic and Antarctic that continued until he was well into his eighties. He reckoned he had crossed Drake Passage, off the tip of South America, at least a hundred times. He always put the satisfaction of those on his cruises as his top priority. Once on an Antarctic trip, the Zodiac boat on which he was perched, came crashing down on the deck. His leg was very badly broken. The captain immediately went to change course for the nearest hospital, in the Falkland Islands. Tony wouldn’t hear of it. He was determined that his ship-mates would see the king penguin colony and so spent several extra days in great pain. Luckily, the Queen’s orthopaedic surgeon was visiting the Falklands hospital and did a first-class repair job.