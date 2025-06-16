Reform’s attempt to shake up councils, particularly Kent, has caused quite a kerfuffle in the local government family. Hiding behind data protection and privacy legislation to fight this approach is the wrong thing to do in my view. Afterall, they’ve got the democratic mandate. If you’ve nothing to hide, what’s the problem. Who knows, they might even find something worthwhile. I doubt it, and it’s probably best not to judge those involved in government like their own leadership. When it comes to snouts in the trough and all that, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. European pensions and expenses spring to mind.