My patience was rewarded and it wasn’t long before it was back and I learnt what all the fuss was about. It was in fact a singing dipper, something I have never encountered before, and closely following behind was a second. Whilst I watched in awe, one sat on a rock singing and flapping its wings, whilst the other flew close, then away and then back again, seemingly unsure if it was interested or not. I enjoyed my front row seat to the dipper’s courting ritual so much, that when the heavens opened and rain began to fall, I continued watching but with a drybag draped over my head.