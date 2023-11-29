A more practical concern is that EVs don’t have sufficient range. Many EVs now offer 200 miles even in poor conditions and some can do 300 miles. On average, EV owners charge their car once or twice a week at home or at work. If you do not have off-road parking, rapid chargers are now being installed in car parks across the region, a search on Zap Map will show you what is available in your neighbourhood. For longer journeys, a rapid charger can add 120 miles of range in just a 20-minute charge.