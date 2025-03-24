We do have a number of successes. The new council houses at St Annes Chapel, the Westville flats in Kingsbridge and a dozen or so new houses brought to help reduce the pressure from homelessness. All small steps in the right direction much of it funded by the second home council tax premium. Again, how disappointing and frustrating to see the County Council refuse to follow our lead. It’s a once in a generation opportunity to address our housing need, especially for key workers. While the districts in Devon have all chosen to invest the monies in housing, the County has chosen to use it to prop up their failing finances. It’s because of this short-term thinking that they find themselves in such a financial predicament. We need new thinking.