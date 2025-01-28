It’s been a great start to the year at Dartmouth Academy and everyone here is looking forward to what 2025 has to bring.
We have had some amazing assemblies already this term which have been encouraging pupils to start thinking about their future career paths.
We were lucky enough to have one of our Community Nurse’s visit to speak to pupils about her role and the different opportunities there are working within healthcare.
Some of our prefects and pupils are also delivering assemblies about their job aspirations, including one young man who already has a budding career as a DJ - he even performed at the school’s prom last summer.
We are committed to providing the appropriate activities and experiences to enable pupils to make well-informed decisions and successful transitions in life and work. We are keen to continue to work closely with the community and with its alumni.
If you would be interested in speaking to pupils about your career or holding an assembly, please do get in touch.
We have held the last of our Bingo events, which have been raising money for pupils planning to go on the Borneo trip.
Many thanks to everyone who has come along and supported pupils with their fundraising efforts.
The trip will be a once in a lifetime opportunity and will be organised with Camps International, who help schools arrange ethical journeys with impact.
Student contribution from Olly Caple in Year 11:
Hi! I’m DJOC and this is my DJ Career.
I started my career at 12 years old at the Dartmouth Angling and Boating Association on New Year’s Eve 2021.
I was using a laptop with virtual DJ software and the in-house sound system.
At this point, I decided to pursue my career as a Mobile DJ with help from my family, I resurrected the family company, ‘Caple Sound&Light’.
I am supported at school by performing for assemblies and various events such as primary discos, Christmas fairs and much more.
My post 16 route is IT based to support my development.