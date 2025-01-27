Last week, we debated the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill for the first time in the House of Commons. I was very proud of my friend and colleague, Roz Savage MP, who brought the Bill to parliament.
It’s no mean feat to do this as a new MP, and I say that not only because of the complexities caused by bringing a Private Member’s Bill to the Chamber, but also because of the scale of ambition detailed in the CAN Bill.
This Bill is the only proposed legislation in the UK that tackles the climate and nature emergencies together. It also calls for legally binding targets to reverse biodiversity loss, a strategy for reducing emissions, and the creation of citizen assemblies to produce climate-and-nature friendly recommendations for MPs to consider.
In other words, it’s a comprehensive, absolutely vital piece of legislation that we need to fight the climate crisis. Given this, I was incredibly disappointed that the Government didn’t offer a free vote on the CAN Bill so that all MPs, including the 191 MPs who supported the bill (many of whom are from Labour), could vote with their conscience.
We’ve already seen the benefits of holding a free vote in this parliament. Last year’s debate on the Assisted Dying Bill truly showed Westminster at its best, with each MP offering thoughtful and powerful contributions.
We could have had a similar debate last week. While it was encouraging to hear many voices united in determination to address the twin crises of climate and nature, the truth was that throughout the CAN Bill debate there was a growing understanding that without Government backing this Bill would not proceed.
And unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened. After failing to clear its first legislative hurdle, the CAN Bill has now been adjourned and kicked into the long grass, with the next debate scheduled for 11th July.
For this to happen in the same week when Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accords and the Chancellor expressed quiet support for a third runway at Heathrow, is deeply depressing.
It’s the opposite of the kind of action that’s needed, and while the CAN Bill attracted broad support from all parties, last week showed the Government still has its head in the sand over the climate crisis.
But all is not lost! At the end of Friday’s debate, the Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh, promised to bring forward “binding commitments” to advance the CAN Bill’s objectives. And in a video Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, promised to “set to work” on the CAN Bill’s objectives so we can make “a meaningful difference for climate and nature”.
I want you to know that I will continue to hold the Government to its word. I received a lot of emails in support of the CAN Bill, and I know last week’s result will have been a disappointment to many of you. But another path forward has opened up now, and it’s vital that every MP who signed up for the CAN Bill continues to keep up the pressure on the Government to take the action we sorely need for the planet.
If you’re interested in learning more about the Bill and Roz, who was the first woman to row solo across three oceans, then please come to our joint event in Totnes this Friday. It'll be a great evening of conversation about politics, nature and the environment, and you can get your tickets at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/south-hams-liberal-democrats