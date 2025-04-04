Last week, I received multiple emails and calls from constituents worried about a dramatic increase in their water bills.
Some reported an increase in assessed water charges of over 50%, which is clearly very hard to justify given South West Water’s (SWW) many systemic failures.
This is also way above the average bill increase approved by the water regulator, Ofwat, last December.
I am deeply unhappy that customers are being asked to foot the bills for this company’s failure to pay for upgrading vital water infrastructure, especially when investors have made so much money out of privatised water companies over the last 35 years.
Last December, Ofwat advised they had approved an average increase of £54 for SWW customers in 2025/26, while SWW’s website mentions an average increase of 28%, way below what many customers found when they opened their bill last week.
I have written to SWW to seek clarification over these price increases and why they differ from what was previously approved. I will keep you all updated on the response I receive.
At the time of Ofwat’s announcement, I highlighted my frustration over this decision. I also joined South West colleagues in urging the government to maintain its £50 bill reduction for customers in our region, and was very disappointed that they chose not to do so.
I remain convinced that the privatised model does not work for the water industry and shareholders should not be the primary focus of a sector supplying a monopoly good that we all depend on.
But unfortunately, they are, and what’s worse is Labour appear unwilling or unable to do anything about it. During Susan Davy, SWW’s CEO, recent appearance before the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Committee, it was painfully obvious the contempt she and her company have for not only their customers but the area they serve.
Claiming the environment was one of SWW’s top concerns despite being the number one sewage dumper. Saying customers were at the heart of the business while taking a bumper pay rise weeks after the cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham.
Watching Ms Davy’s evidence was like a lesson in why our water industry so urgently needs reform. Privatisation has clearly failed, and we need the Government to create a new watchdog with teeth to hold rogue water companies like SWW to account.
The Liberal Democrats have been repeatedly calling for this, and when the Water Special Measures Bill came forward, we introduced numerous amendments to it, including setting a timeline to ban water bosses’ bonuses and requiring creditors who often load companies with debt to cover the costs incurred by bankruptcy.
Unfortunately, neither the Government nor the Conservatives supported any of these amendments, meaning none of the above progressed. This, to me, epitomises their attitude towards the issue. They both acknowledge the problem but appear content to tinker around the edges than enact the radical change needed.
We deserve better than that, and along with my Liberal Democrat colleagues, I’ll continue pushing for the creation of a water industry that serves the people, not shareholders.