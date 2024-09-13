Truly protecting our countryside means safeguarding its ability to sustain life. An over-emphasis on a two-dimensional view follows the approach of 18th century landscaper, Capability Brown. His idealised landscapes were picturesque imitations of nature – for which mature trees and even entire villages were removed to achieve the perfect ‘natural’ look. His ‘improved’ landscapes boosted the prestige – and no doubt the property values – of his wealthy clients. Although one contemporary critic remarked that he hoped to die before Brown so that he could “see heaven before it was ‘improved’”.