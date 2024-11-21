Around 30,000 ha of wheat is grown in the UK to make bioethanol, which is added to petrol, up to 10% in E10 fuel, with the aim to reduce emissions from road transport following an EU policy dating from 2009. The UK only grows 25% of this bioethanol, importing the other 75% from the USA, Brazil and Ukraine. The sustainability of importing a product derived from a staple food crop to fuel the nation’s cars is rarely debated.