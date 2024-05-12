It is my belief that all voices should be heard. You might not aways get your way, but consensus rather than a single voice or opinion will lead to better governance. There is healthy debate. We have differing views about the Freeport. While some councillors (including Liberal Democrats) are opposed, the majority feel we should take a position of influence within the ‘tent.’ Those against, including members of the executive, will act as our Freeport conscience, continually monitoring and scrutinising any progress.