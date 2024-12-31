Quite how removing democracy from local people and shifting decisions and power to new authorities answering to central government is devolution. It smacks of double-speak of the highest order. Just continually making the same statement over and over again doesn’t make it true. These laws will not make decision making closer to the people. It will not allow local residents to have a say on how their neighbourhoods develop. It will create layers of new bureaucracy, council of mayors, council of the regions, council of the leaders. All creating the complexity to allow central government to push its own monolithic agenda because they know best. I don’t think so.