Though there is progress to celebrate, however, the force's journey is far from over. The Chief Constable will be working to ensure improvements are maintained along with the quality of investigations and victim updates. Through the scrutiny work of my office and my role in chairing the Local Criminal Justice Board, we have jointly worked with the force and the Crown Prosecution Service to go from second bottom to the Metropolitan Police in file quality back in 2023 to in the top 10 performing to help secure prosecutions quicker.