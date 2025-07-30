It’s incredibly disappointing that Cornwall wants to go it alone. In Devon, we share so much with our Cornish cousins and I should declare my grandfather was Cornish. Surely we will be stronger together. The danger is our voices will be drowned out by the larger combined authorities elsewhere in the country. Campaign for a Cornish nation if you want but show some ambition too. 1000 years ago the South West Celtic nation included most of Devon. You should be looking to extend your influence not retreat behind the Tamar. The dogma of nationalism is an unattractive trait. It can lead to an insular perspective of matters in an ever shrinking world. Together, we can have the self confidence to play our part in a new order.