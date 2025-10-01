PAIGNTON Zoo has pledged to put the welfare of its animals first amid reports that it has been put up for sale.
The zoo has faced a succession of challenges since the first Covid outbreak in 2020, including an outbreak of avian flu, the effects of the cost of living crisis and problems moving animals between European zoos caused by Brexit.
Last year it cited ‘crippling costs’ and said huge savings would have to be made. Now it has confirmed that it is looking for potential investors to step in.
Reports emerged yesterday that the charity behind the zoo – the Wild Planet Trust – had put the estate, which runs to more than 100 acres, on the market.
More than 2,000 animals live on the site, which employs more than 200 people.
A statement from the trust said: ‘Our unwavering commitment remains on providing our animals with the highest levels of welfare and husbandry, ensuring all of their physical, emotional and environmental needs are met.
‘Securing investment will ensure we protect the long-term future of our conservation charity and continuing to help halt species decline’.
The trust, which also operates Newquay Zoo in Cornwall and a nature reserve at Slapton in South Devon, said confidentiality was crucial to the process of finding new investors.
The statement went on: “We have previously shared information regarding the financial challenges that we face and whilst we have already taken appropriate action to try to ease these challenges, this is another avenue for us to investigate.
“We will share more information when we are able to.”
Torbay’s Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling recently launched a plea to the government to step in and save under-pressure zoos.
“They are feeling the pressure,” he said. “With families having less to spend, these attractions, often reliant on discretionary spend, face an uncertain winter.
“Also, being held back by delays in animal transfers, moves that once took weeks are now taking months or even years, threatening vital breeding programmes and undermining some of our region’s most important visitor attractions.”
Mr Darling said it added up to a crisis in the local tourism economy, and the government should step in.
He added: “Paignton Zoo is not only a leading conservation centre but also a cornerstone of our tourist economy.”
It opened in 1923 and recently celebrated its centenary.
It began as the private menagerie of millionaire Herbert Whitley, and during the war it hosted animals evacuated from London Zoo to escape the Blitz.
The trust also ran the Living Coasts tourist attraction on Torquay harbourside, but that closed in 2020 and has not re-opened.
The site is currently empty, but a large part of it has been acquired by local firm ARC Marine, which is looking to create a hub for ocean conservation, marine research, and the development of new technology for habitat restoration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.