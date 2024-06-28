Animal Manager Madeleine Millin said: “Everyone at Dartmoor Zoo is elated at our newest arrivals. The keeper team will be monitoring Emily and Flaviu’s behaviour and welfare during this time whilst ensuring the parents and kits have space to adjust, explore, and feel safe and calm in their environment. The enclosure will remain off-show to the public until further notice, so although they may be visible, we ask guests to remain calm and quiet around their enclosure.”