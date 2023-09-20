You will gain new skills and training when you join, which will continue throughout your journey within the police family. As you progress there are a variety of specialised and voluntary supervisor roles which you could try. You will meet so many new people and build lifelong friendships. Being part of the police family means you are part of a very big team which opens up a variety of opportunities. The role will keep you active and help to keep your fitness levels up. You will get to make a difference to peoples lives and protect the most vulnerable in our communities which you will find incredibly rewarding and you will feel a huge sense of achievement. You will be pushed out of your comfort zone, no two shifts are ever the same. It’s not all glamour, but your team will always be there as support. You will learn new skills which you could use in your work or home life. The Special Constabulary has a rank structure so if you have good management and leadership skills there are opportunities to utilise these in supervisory roles and it will allow others who wish to progress the chance to gain great leadership skills as well.