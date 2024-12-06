Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Family and friendship obligations drain your energy. Household costs deplete your finances. It’s easy to get frustrated when you see others enjoying luxuries that seem out of your reach. Remember, it’s best not to compare yourself with your friends.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Avoid overcommitting yourself as the week begins. Tackling tasks that don’t require a lot of time will be more enjoyable. Also, you could find a need for a little company growing stronger this festive season, so make sure to make plans with that in mind.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Let your ability to multitask shine this Christmas. Your energy is on the rise so even if someone worries about your workload, trust your instincts. If you feel capable of taking on more, that’s what really matters.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A slow and gradual change in your lifestyle will occur over the months ahead. There may be a few bumps along the way but the general direction is a favourable one. Make sure to keep your eyes and ears open at Christmas parties and festive events.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
This Christmas season is likely to be lively and sociable. You may have a lot on your plate but those around you will come together to make sure you all have a wonderful time and you’ll get to enjoy life to the fullest.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Try not to read too much into what others say. It would be better for everyone’s happiness and well-being if you take their words at face value. In time, you will see that this approach was the wisest choice. Also you will gain extra respect for not digging too deeply.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A friend is keen to share their moans and groans with you but you can handle this. Your sense of humour is shining through more these days and you will quickly lift their spirits in no time. You’re always aware of how important relationships are in your life.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A spirit of give and take is the vital ingredient if you are hosting guests or visiting others. At social gatherings you might find yourself in a position to lead the way. Make sure everyone is included. It might catch you off guard when people show interest in some of your hobbies.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You can still keep a spirit of dedication and sense of responsibility alive while taking on new commitments. Take this chance to form a business or financial partnership. These kinds of opportunities don’t come around often, so make the most of it while you can.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Juggling festive distractions and other responsibilities can cloud your mind. Household chores can be exhausting. It often seems like you’re the only one putting in the effort while everyone else is off having fun.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
It will be hard for you to recall a time when your creativity felt as vibrant as it does now. This could motivate you to rummage through cupboards for old hobby supplies or you might reignite your passions with new tools and equipment you received as Christmas gifts.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your humanitarian instincts are strong, so think about getting involved in projects that aim to improve the world. Ignore those who tell you that your efforts are pointless - charities rely on dedicated individuals like you to keep their important work going.