If you’re aged between 10 and 25 years old you can have your say on what can make life in Totnes better for you.
It’s all about gathering information for the Totnes Town Council Youth Strategy.
The idea is for young people to have their say, make their ideas count and it will be a fun interactive day to find out what young people need.
Age 10-16's between 12pm and 3pm and a second session for 17-25’s is running between 2pm and 5pm.
Free pizza is on offer.
There are only have a limited number of spaces for each age group so contact Totnes Town Council on 01803 862147 for more information.