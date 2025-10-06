Pupils from Dartmouth Academy and Stoke Fleming Primary School were lucky to enjoy a special book reading of Bosun Bob and the Cat with No Name, the brand-new story by local author Erin Allgrove.
The children were captivated by the adventures of Bosun Bob and inspired by Erin’s lively storytelling.
Following the readings, students had the chance to unleash their own creativity by inventing unique animal characters, each with its own special traits and personalities. It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate both reading and imagination, and the children were excited to share their creations with one another.
“I was absolutely delighted to read Bosun Bob And The Cat With No Name to children from Dartmouth Academy and Stoke Fleming Primary School,” said Erin, author and co-founder of Langrove Publishing. “We had great fun reading from the book and then inventing stories about our own pets and designing a front cover for the story. The children were so creative and inventive – we had everything from Japanese novels to stories about whales as well as cats, dogs and hamsters.”
In her newest book, Bob and his feline friend have escaped from a shipwreck and are off on a nautical treasure hunt. They meet many friendly animals along the way who guide them to an oceanic volcano where the treasure is hidden and guarded by a mysterious creature.
Erin wrote her first book Bosun Bob the Salty Old Sea Dog whilst living onboard her yacht, Rocket, sailing from Exmouth to Croatia with her family and dog Bob.
Her love of sailing and books was inspired by her dad, also called Bob, who shared his passion for boats and reading with Erin.
Dartmouth Academy’s aspirational curriculum and ethos of empathy and understanding is the drive for every child to be their best self in their learning and all they do at school and beyond. Stoke Fleming students enjoyed the experience at The Flavel as part of the South Hams Literary Festival.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:"It was a real pleasure to welcome Erin Allgrove to Dartmouth Academy and watch our pupils completely captivated by her storytelling.
“Events like this allow children to engage with literature in a hands-on, exciting way, sparking their creativity and imagination. Seeing them invent their own characters and share them with their peers is a wonderful reminder of how inspiring reading can be when combined with interactive learning."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said: "Meeting a local author and learning about the journey behind her work not only brings reading to life but also encourages children to think creatively and dream big.
“It’s these kinds of experiences that help our young people develop empathy, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning."
