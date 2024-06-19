More young people will be able to experience nature-based mindfulness on The Sharpham Estate thanks to Government funding as well as a donation of £8,000.
The Hollick Family Foundation gave The Sharpham Trust a one-off payment specifically to help young people come on mindfulness retreat.
At the same time the Government’s Nature for Climate Fund is contributing to free tree-planting retreats at Sharpham for young people.
Sharpham’s retreat Programme Manager Ben Ballard said: “We’re delighted to have received this donation from the Hollick Family Foundation in support of young people.”
“This generation has lived through some real challenges with Covid and the cost of living crises, which, amongst other things, have contributed to an unprecedented rise in depression and anxiety.
“We hope these subsidised retreats will support the wellbeing of young people through our programme of mindfulness and nature connection retreats.”
The Trust runs a year-round programme of retreats, all underpinned by a deep connection to nature.
The Trust operates a Bursary Fund to help people on low income access its retreats, and generous retreat participants donate to support others to come.
Now, that fund has been swelled by this gift. The donation will help up to two young people aged 18-25 and experiencing financial hardship to have 75 and of the price paid for them on lots of Sharpham’s Woodland, Coach House and Barn retreats.
The discount will apply until the donation runs out.