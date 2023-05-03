Totnes Young Farmers have donated more than £25,000 to two local charitues.
A total of £12,750 was given to the Devon Air Ambulance and £12,750 to the Farm Safety Foundation at a recent presentation evening.
Members chose these two charities at the start of the young farmer’s year as they were close to a lot of members hearts, and vital to farming and rural communities.
At the cheque-giving presentation both charities spoke about the incredible and crucial work they do, making the members very proud to be able to support them.
Throughout the year there has been many fundraising events, which included the young farmers’ annual Christmas quiz, held at Parker’s Farm Holiday Park.
The mulled wine and mince pies were flowing and this raised over £600. A brilliant night was had by all.
They also chopped logs to sell for charity, members worked hard for many hours chopping and delivering to local homes and pubs.
This event raised over £1000.
Members also worked wedding bars throughout the year.
This is a fun way to raise some money, and people drank very generously knowing the money was going to charity!
The biggest event of the year was an auction and ball, hosted by the Caunter family of Lower Weekaborough and Aptor Farm.
The shed was cleared, carpets laid, and glitter ball hung in preparation for 218 guests arriving on September 24.
Castle Barton provided a three-course dinner, followed by the auction, raffle and dancing.
People’s generosity in donating auction lots and sponsoring the evening, meant they raised an incredible £23,986.
As well as fundraising, the year was also filled with various club social events from a trip to Exeter Chiefs, a Christmas meal, curry and quiz nights, stock judging, Totnes Show main ring entertainment, rounders, pool party, a BBQ and lots more. They provided entertainment at Totnes Show called the “Battle of the Bales.”
This was a farm-related assault course, including carrying water, rolling bales, and towing a Gator.
Forty members from Totnes, Newton Abbot, Dartmouth, Kingsbridge and Tavistock battled it out.
The assault course put on a great show and attracted a good crowd.
Everyone’s efforts it has meant large donations to the two charities and previously in the year they donated £250 to Ukraine Aid.
Totnes Young Farmers Club meet on the first Thursday of the month at Meadow Brooks Social Club. It is for ages 10 to 28.
The club is a member of both the Devon Federation of Young Farmers Clubs and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs in England and Wales.
It is the gateway to a great social life and the club organises a variety of diverse events.
You don’t need to be involved in farming to be a member.