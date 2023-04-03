The Channel Four series Come Dine With Me is coming to Plymouth and is looking for South Hams contestants.The show features five amateur chefs who live in the same town or area, who each host a three-course dinner party for the other contestants at their own home. Each competitor then rates the host's food and hosting skills during the taxi journey home, with the highest-scoring chef winning £1,000 cash. The show often features guests withclashing personalities.
The episodes featuring the same group of chef contestants are broadcastin sequence.
Dave Lamb provides a voiceover which sometimes includes sarcastic commentson the chefs' food and interior design.
They would like to hear from fun and confident people regardless of race,gender or sexual orientation.