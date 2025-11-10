The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across Cornwall and parts of Devon on Tuesday, 11 November.
Forecasters are warning that the combination of intense rainfall and gusty winds could lead to difficult driving conditions and localised flooding in some areas.
Rain is expected to arrive from the west on Tuesday morning, becoming heavier and more persistent through the afternoon. A strengthening southerly wind will accompany the downpours, with gales developing in exposed areas.
Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected fairly widely, while up to 70 millimetres could accumulate in the wettest spots — particularly on south-facing slopes of the moors. The unsettled weather may continue into Wednesday, although the forecast remains uncertain. The Met Office has said the current warning could be extended or reissued if confidence in a wetter scenario increases.
With ground conditions already saturated from recent rainfall, further downpours could trigger flooding in a few locations. Drivers are being urged to take extra care, especially during the evening commute, when slow traffic, spray, and standing water are expected to cause delays and a higher risk of accidents.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.