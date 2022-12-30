A YELLOW Warning of heavy rain will see out 2022.
The Met Office has just issued the alert which covers all of Devon from Midnight tonight until 9pm tomorrow, Saturday.
The Met Office says: ‘Heavy rain is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.
‘Outbreaks of rain are expected across the area during Saturday morning and afternoon before dying out from the southwest after dark.
‘Some heavy bursts are expected at times, bringing as much as 10mm in an hour, and with the ground already saturated this is likely to result in some surface water flooding and travel disruption.’